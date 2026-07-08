Gold and silver slip in India amid U.S.-Iran jitters
Gold and silver prices in India slipped on Wednesday, thanks to market jitters over the U.S.-Iran situation.
On MCX, gold futures dropped slightly to ₹145,200 per 10gm, while silver futures fell to ₹230,015 per kilogram.
The mood was similar worldwide: gold and silver saw quick ups and downs as investors reacted to rising oil prices and a stronger US dollar.
Experts flag pressure on gold, silver
Experts think gold and silver might stay under pressure for now.
They've set resistance points at ₹146,000 for gold and ₹232,500 for silver, basically the levels where prices could get stuck if things don't calm down.
Both metals are trading below their usual averages, which signals a tough road ahead.
Plus, more traders are betting against gold right now, a sign that price swings could continue in the coming days.