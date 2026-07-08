Gold and silver slip in India amid U.S.-Iran jitters

Experts flag pressure on gold, silver

Experts think gold and silver might stay under pressure for now.

They've set resistance points at ₹146,000 for gold and ₹232,500 for silver, basically the levels where prices could get stuck if things don't calm down.

Both metals are trading below their usual averages, which signals a tough road ahead.

Plus, more traders are betting against gold right now, a sign that price swings could continue in the coming days.