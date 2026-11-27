Gold and silver prices are still on the higher side across India today.

If you're checking rates, 24-karat gold is at ₹12,589 per gram (₹125,890 for 10gm), while silver sits at ₹1,650 per 10gm or ₹1.65 lakh per kilo.

These prices move up and down based on global trends and how much people here want to buy for jewelry or investment.