Gold and silver stay high across India, 24K ₹12,589/g
Gold and silver prices are still on the higher side across India today.
If you're checking rates, 24-karat gold is at ₹12,589 per gram (₹125,890 for 10gm), while silver sits at ₹1,650 per 10gm or ₹1.65 lakh per kilo.
These prices move up and down based on global trends and how much people here want to buy for jewelry or investment.
Delhi highest 24K ₹126,040/10g, silver ₹1.65L/kg
Gold isn't priced the same everywhere: Delhi has the highest rate for 24-karat gold at ₹126,040 per 10gm, a bit more than Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai (₹125,890).
For 22-karat gold too, Delhi's rate is slightly higher.
On the other hand, silver prices are steady across all four cities at ₹1.65 lakh per kilo according to Goodreturns.in.