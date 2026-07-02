Gold at week high as US jobs weaken, oil falls Business Jul 02, 2026

Gold hit its highest point in more than one week, mainly because US job growth came in weaker than expected and oil prices dropped.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,063.56 per ounce early Thursday, after peaking at $4,114.99 the day before.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming nonfarm payrolls to see what the Fed might do next.