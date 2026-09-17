Gold climbs nearly 3% to $4,366 after US Fed hike

US gold futures for December hit $4,410 per ounce, and Indian prices crossed just above ₹1,53,057 per 10gm.

Analysts think spot gold might bounce between $4,250 and $4,350 for the day as oil prices drop and Middle East worries ease.

But if the dollar gets stronger or yields go up again, that could slow things down.

Investors are keeping an eye on economic data and future Fed moves to see where gold heads next.