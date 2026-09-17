Gold climbs nearly 3% to $4,366 after US Fed hike
Business
Gold prices shot up on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25%.
Spot gold jumped nearly 3%, landing at $4,366 per ounce, thanks in part to cooling bond yields.
Analysts see spot $4,250 to $4,350
US gold futures for December hit $4,410 per ounce, and Indian prices crossed just above ₹1,53,057 per 10gm.
Analysts think spot gold might bounce between $4,250 and $4,350 for the day as oil prices drop and Middle East worries ease.
But if the dollar gets stronger or yields go up again, that could slow things down.
Investors are keeping an eye on economic data and future Fed moves to see where gold heads next.