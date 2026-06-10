Gold prices could fall by 20%: Here we decode why

Future prospects

Long-term optimism for gold

Despite its near-term caution, Citi remains optimistic about gold in the long run. The bank has maintained its six-to-12-month target at $4,500 per ounce with more upside possible if economic growth slows sharply or inflation picks up again. Citi also reiterated its belief that silver could outperform gold in this precious metals cycle, while industrial metals like copper and aluminum could perform better in H2 2026 as investors focus on global growth and infrastructure demand.