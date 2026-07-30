India's gold demand down 6% in Q2: What's the reason?

The report highlights a stark contrast in the demand for jewelry and bars.

While jewelry demand plummeted by 15% to 75 tons (from 89 tons), its value surged by 34% to ₹1.13 lakh crore (from ₹84,200 crore).

On the other hand, the demand for bars and coins rose by 9% to 50 ton (from 46 ton) with their value reaching ₹75,700 crore (up from ₹43,700 crore).