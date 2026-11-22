Gold dips under $3,600 while silver falls amid Fed worries
Gold prices dropped below $3,600 an ounce on Friday, hitting lows not seen in more than a year.
Silver also slid nearly 4%, closing at $41.12 an ounce.
This happened even though things like lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar usually help gold: right now, worries about more Fed rate hikes and the global economy are outweighing those supports.
US stock selloff pressures precious metals
Big drops in US stocks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made things worse for gold and silver.
Investors are pulling out of riskier assets because they're nervous about AI investments and high-tech stock prices, so they're selling off everything, including precious metals.
Plus, with possible Fed rate hikes ahead, gold looks less appealing compared to assets that actually pay interest.