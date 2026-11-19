Gold down 25% in 2026: What correction history reveals
What's the story
Gold has seen its fair share of double-digit corrections over the years. But what does history say about these sharp falls? According to FundsIndia Research, gold witnessed a 25% intra-year decline in 2026 till October 31. This is one of the steepest corrections since at least 1980. The data also shows that an average intra-year decline of nearly 13% has been recorded since then.
Past patterns
Notable corrections in the past
An intra-year decline, or drawdown, is the difference between a peak and a trough in price during a given year.
The historical data indicates that corrections of 10-15% are not uncommon for gold. For example, in 2020, gold prices fell by as much as 15%. In 2022, similar declines occurred.
In 2023, we saw a correction of about 10%. However, the decline in 2026 stands out due to its severity.
Recovery patterns
Recovery after sharp correction
The steepest decline in the study was in 1980 when gold prices fell by 40% from their peak.
Despite these sharp corrections, gold has delivered positive calendar-year returns about 78% of the time during the past decades.
For instance, after a 40% intra-year decline in 1980, gold ended the year with a gain of 4%.
Similarly, after a significant correction of up to 15% at one point in 2020, it finished that year up by 28%.
Unusual cases
Cases where gold didn't recover
However, it's important to note that this recovery pattern doesn't hold true every time.
In 1981, a 25% drawdown was followed by a calendar-year loss of 22%.
Similarly, in 2013, gold prices corrected by 24% and ended the year down by 18%.
For the year till October 31, FundsIndia's data showed a negative return of about -5%.
Market strategy
What should investors do?
The historical data highlights an important distinction: a sharp correction from a high doesn't necessarily dictate the performance of an investment over the entire year.
But just because gold has recovered from several past corrections doesn't mean this decline will follow suit.
For investors, it's crucial to consider their investment horizon and existing gold holdings.
Those buying after a sharp correction should brace for further volatility rather than expecting prices to recover quickly.