An intra-year decline, or drawdown, is the difference between a peak and a trough in price during a given year.

The historical data indicates that corrections of 10-15% are not uncommon for gold. For example, in 2020, gold prices fell by as much as 15%. In 2022, similar declines occurred.

In 2023, we saw a correction of about 10%. However, the decline in 2026 stands out due to its severity.