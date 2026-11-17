Gold down 25% to ₹1,34,884, silver down almost 60%
Gold and silver have fallen sharply from their peaks.
Gold is down 25% from its peak, now at ₹1,34,884 per 10gm (it used to be ₹1.8 lakh).
Silver has dropped even more, almost 60%, and is now at ₹1,69,292 per kilogram, way below its high of ₹4.2 lakh.
US dollar, rising rates dent metals
A strong US dollar and rising interest rates are making gold and silver less appealing to investors.
Silver's also feeling the pinch from weaker industrial demand, especially in China where it's big in tech and solar panels.
Plus, with global economic uncertainty and shifting policies, people are looking for safer places to park their money right now.