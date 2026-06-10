Gold down nearly ₹4,300 to ₹156,000 as oil tops $90

Rates and dollar weigh on bullion

With energy costs rising and inflation fears growing, people are less interested in buying gold and silver right now.

Rajkumar Subramanian from PL Wealth explained that high interest rates are also making these metals less attractive.

Globally, too, gold fell over 2% and silver dropped more than 2%, as a strong US dollar and higher US Treasury yields made it tougher for bullion to shine.