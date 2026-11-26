Gold drops 9% but World Gold Council says demand holds
Gold prices just saw their biggest weekly dip since March, down 9% and hitting the lowest point since September 2025.
But according to the World Gold Council (WGC), demand hasn't really slowed down.
In India, people are actually using this price drop as a chance to buy more gold, with exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows picking up again.
Central banks buying kept demand high
Turns out, central banks bought over 345 metric tons of gold last quarter, helping keep demand high even as some investors sold off due to inflation worries.
With wedding season coming up and Diwali and Dhanteras just passed, jewelry sales have also jumped.
Sachin Jain from WGC pointed out that more folks are going for gold bars and coins, too.
His tip: stick to trusted brands with BIS hallmark certification for your jewelry buys.