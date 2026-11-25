Gold drops below $3,500 to $3,426.77 as US dollar strengthens
Gold just slipped under $3,500 an ounce. A stronger US dollar is making gold and other dollar-priced metals more expensive to buy worldwide.
After a nearly 9% plunge last week, gold slid another 3.7% to $3,426.77 this week (ouch).
Fed rate expectations weigh on metals
Rising inflation has people betting on more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve soon (possibly as early as December).
That's spooking markets overall, just look at the Nasdaq-100 dropping over 4%.
Silver, platinum, and palladium are all feeling the heat too, with silver down 4.8% to $38.93 an ounce.
It's a rough patch for precious metals right now.