Gold edges higher as oil rises and inflation worries persist

Rupee slides, gold ETFs record ₹31,561cr

The rupee slid below 95.05 as foreign investors pulled out and oil prices climbed. Analysts say the rupee could bounce between 94.50 and 95.40 for now.

Meanwhile, Indian gold ETFs saw record inflows of ₹31,561 crore in Q1 FY26, likely because gold prices jumped 63% and more people are choosing gold over stocks during uncertain times.