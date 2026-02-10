Gold ETF inflows jump 100% to ₹24,040 crore in January

India's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a historic surge in investor interest in January. The funds attracted ₹24,039.96 crore in net inflows, nearly double the ₹11,647 crore recorded in December. The spike is one of the sharpest month-on-month increases ever seen for this category and has brought gold ETF inflows on par with equity fund flows for the first time.

Investment shift Broader trend in ETF investments The latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that gold ETFs are no longer just a hedge but have become a mainstream portfolio allocation. Other ETFs, which usually include silver and thematic products, also saw rising participation with ₹15,006 crore in January against ₹13,199 crore in December.

Market alignment Global momentum The domestic trend of rising gold ETF inflows mirrors global momentum. Data from the World Gold Council (WGC) shows that January's inflows alone accounted for 12.5% of total gold ETF assets under management in India. This highlights how concentrated buying was in a single month and further emphasizes the growing popularity of these funds among investors.

Market analysis Factors behind the surge Market observers attribute the surge in gold ETF inflows to a combination of price correction and macroeconomic uncertainty. Rochan Pattnayak, Chief Investment Officer at Choice AMC, said that gold-linked ETFs witnessed a near-term pullback after strong gains in 2025 and early 2026. The price drop was mainly due to profit-taking and expectations that the US Federal Reserve may pause further rate cuts.

