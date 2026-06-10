Gold ETFs see biggest monthly drop with ₹725cr May outflow
Business
Gold ETFs saw investors pull out ₹725 crore in May 2026, their biggest monthly drop yet, after a strong run in April.
This shift comes as gold prices spiked earlier this year, leading many to cash in profits instead of holding on.
Silver ETFs attract ₹2,133cr inflows
Meanwhile, silver ETFs attracted ₹2,133 crore as more people bet on rising demand for the metal.
Limits set by some mutual funds on gold investments may have pushed some money toward silver too.
Despite the May dip, gold ETFs have still seen solid interest overall this year.