Gold falls below $3,800 for 1st time since September 2025
Gold just dropped below $3,800 an ounce, for the first time since September 2025, after US Federal Reserve officials signaled more interest-rate hikes might be coming to fight inflation.
Silver prices also took a hit, falling 2.6% to $46.18 an ounce on Wednesday morning.
Market awaits Fed October meeting minutes
Federal Reserve officials like Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem say "several" rate increases are likely needed before spring, echoing calls to get inflation down to 2%.
The market is now waiting for the Fed's October meeting minutes for clues about what happens next.
Meanwhile, analysts warn gold could face even more selling if it stays below $4,000.