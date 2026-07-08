Gold falls to $4,100.32 amid dollar and oil gains
Gold just dropped to its lowest in a week, now at $4,100.32 per ounce as of July 8, 2026.
The main reasons? A stronger US dollar and higher crude oil prices are making gold less attractive for investors worldwide.
In India, gold prices slid by ₹1,400 to ₹149,250 per 10gm in the previous session; silver also dipped a bit, thanks to both global trends and a stronger rupee.
Dollar and yields curb gold demand
Higher oil prices have pushed up US Treasury yields and the dollar's value, so international buyers aren't rushing for gold right now.
Meanwhile, tensions in places like the Strait of Hormuz are still keeping some demand alive as people look for safe investments.
With everyone waiting on key US economic updates this week, like Fed meeting minutes and inflation data, gold's future is looking pretty unpredictable at the moment.