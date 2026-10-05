Gold falls to ₹1.49 lakh, silver gains on global cues

Gold's future is looking hazy right now, with mixed signals from the US economy and those stubbornly high Treasury yields.

Ashish Rajodiya, Head - Commodities at PL Capital, expects gold to hover between ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.51 lakh per 10gm in the near term.

Globally, weak US jobs data is helping keep prices above $4,150 an ounce, but as Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, points out, Treasury yields around 5.2% are making it tough for gold to bounce back much further.