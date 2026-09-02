Gold futures slip to ₹1.50L per 10g, silver ₹2.32L/kg

Most of the drop comes from expectations that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates soon (a 68% chance according to the CME FedWatch Tool).

Higher rates make gold and silver less appealing compared to other investments.

Plus, the US dollar is at a two-week high, making bullion pricier for buyers outside America.

Add in rising oil prices and global uncertainty from U.S.-Iran tensions, and it's clear why precious metals are feeling the pressure.