Gold gains 1.1% to $4,376.41 ahead of US jobs report
Gold bounced back on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, climbing 1.1% to $4,376.41 per ounce after hitting a near-month low earlier in the day.
The jump happened as both the US dollar and Treasury yields slipped from their recent highs.
Gold futures for December also edged up, closing at $4,414.60 per ounce.
All eyes are now on the upcoming US jobs report, which could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.
Lower yields, weaker dollar boost metals
Lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar gave gold a boost; David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, noted that these drops helped gold recover quickly.
Even though August's private payroll data missed expectations, investors are waiting for Friday's nonfarm payroll numbers; traders currently see a 64% chance of an interest rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting this month.
Other precious metals joined in: silver rose 1.2%, platinum gained 0.9%, and palladium surged by 3.18%. This uptick shows how people turn to safe-haven assets when markets feel uncertain.