Gold gains 1.1% to $4,376.41 ahead of US jobs report

Gold bounced back on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, climbing 1.1% to $4,376.41 per ounce after hitting a near-month low earlier in the day.

The jump happened as both the US dollar and Treasury yields slipped from their recent highs.

Gold futures for December also edged up, closing at $4,414.60 per ounce.

All eyes are now on the upcoming US jobs report, which could shape what the Federal Reserve does next.