Gold hits all-time high as Fed faces pressure
Gold just reached a new all-time high, settling at $4,616 today—a massive 73% jump from last year.
Why does this matter?
With threats against the Federal Reserve Chair and worries about central bank independence during Trump's presidency, gold and silver prices have surged as investors seek safe havens.
Silver's up too, hitting $86 per ounce after strong gains.
What's fueling the surge?
It's a mix of global tensions, central banks stocking up on gold, and more people investing through ETFs.
HSBC thinks gold could climb even higher this year—maybe topping $5,000—unless things calm down.