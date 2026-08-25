Gold hits highest since mid-May at $4,668 an ounce
Business
Gold just hit its highest price since mid-May, reaching $4,668 an ounce on Tuesday.
The jump comes as people worry about the US government's finances and possible changes in the Treasury market.
With talk of policymakers stepping in to control long-term yields, fears of a weaker US dollar are making gold look like a safer bet right now.
GLD options trade bets under $425
On Monday, a huge options trade in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) caught attention: one investor set up a deal that profits if GLD stays under $425 by September 18.
It's not necessarily predicting a crash but does show that one market participant is staying cautious despite gold's rally.