Gold hits record high, surpassing $4,200 per ounce

Gold's stellar rise and other precious metals

Uncertainty is high, with worries about a US government shutdown and the Federal Reserve hinting at more rate cuts later this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments on the tough job market have only fueled expectations.

Gold's up a massive 59% year-to-date, and it's not alone—silver, platinum, and palladium are all climbing too, as people look for safer places to park their money.