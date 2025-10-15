Next Article
Gold hits record high, surpassing $4,200 per ounce
Gold just broke its own record, topping $4,200 per ounce for the first time ever this Wednesday.
The big jump comes as US-China trade tensions heat up and investors brace for possible US interest rate cuts, making gold the go-to safe bet right now.
Gold's stellar rise and other precious metals
Uncertainty is high, with worries about a US government shutdown and the Federal Reserve hinting at more rate cuts later this year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments on the tough job market have only fueled expectations.
Gold's up a massive 59% year-to-date, and it's not alone—silver, platinum, and palladium are all climbing too, as people look for safer places to park their money.