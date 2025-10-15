Next Article
RBL Bank shares soar 5% on ₹15,000cr Emirates NBD investment
Business
RBL Bank shares shot up 5% on Wednesday after news broke that Emirates NBD might invest ₹15,000 crore (about $1.7 billion) through a primary infusion of capital, followed by an open offer for an additional 26% stake.
If the deal goes through, Emirates NBD could become RBL's biggest shareholder, with plans to eventually own up to 51%.
The move is set to boost RBL's capital and help Emirates NBD expand its presence in India and the Asia-West Asia remittance space.
RBL Bank's latest numbers aren't great
Despite the buzz, RBL Bank's latest numbers aren't great—net profit for Q1 FY26 fell 46% to ₹200.33 crore, mainly because of lower interest income and higher expenses.
Net interest income dropped 13% year-on-year, with profits also squeezed by less unsecured lending.