RBL Bank shares soar 5% on ₹15,000cr Emirates NBD investment Business Oct 15, 2025

RBL Bank shares shot up 5% on Wednesday after news broke that Emirates NBD might invest ₹15,000 crore (about $1.7 billion) through a primary infusion of capital, followed by an open offer for an additional 26% stake.

If the deal goes through, Emirates NBD could become RBL's biggest shareholder, with plans to eventually own up to 51%.

The move is set to boost RBL's capital and help Emirates NBD expand its presence in India and the Asia-West Asia remittance space.