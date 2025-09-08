Gold hits record high: What it means for your investments

If you're watching your money or thinking about investing, gold's rise is a sign people are looking for safer bets. Lower interest rates mean holding gold (which doesn't pay interest) isn't as costly compared to other options. Plus, with the dollar weaker and central banks buying more gold, the momentum is strong.

Silver, platinum prices rising too

Silver and platinum prices are climbing too as more people look for safe places to park their cash.

Some analysts even think gold could reach $3,700 an ounce by mid-2026—but keep an eye on upcoming US inflation data for what happens next.