Gold hits roughest week since March amid US dollar strength
Gold just had its roughest week since March, dropping as the US dollar got stronger and talk of a possible Federal Reserve rate hike picked up.
Spot gold slipped to $3,607.47 an ounce, and US gold futures fell even more.
With the dollar rising, gold's become less attractive for people using other currencies, so prices are sliding.
December rate hike odds reach 97.3%
Hints from Fed officials and fresh economic data have almost everyone expecting a December rate hike: odds are at 97.3%.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee warned that the "booming rollout of artificial intelligence technology could strain the US economy's capacity and further boost inflation."
It's not just gold feeling the pressure: silver, platinum, and palladium are all down this week too.
Plus, Swiss gold exports tumbled by 34% last month, especially to Britain.