Next Article
Gold hits ₹1,02,191/10gm as global tensions rise
Gold just smashed records in India, reaching ₹1,02,191 for 10gm.
With global tensions and economic worries on the rise, more people are turning to gold for stability.
Concerns about US trade tariffs and inflation are pushing this trend even further.
Realty and infrastructure sectors are seeing a surge in interest
Analysts suggest a "buy on dips" approach for gold—basically, grab some when prices fall because more gains could be ahead.
At the same time, realty and infrastructure sectors are seeing a surge in interest: the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT was oversubscribed 12 times, and Highway Infrastructure Limited's IPO was snapped up over 300 times.
It's clear that many investors are looking for steady returns in unpredictable times.