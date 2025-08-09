Gold hits ₹1,02,191/10gm as global tensions rise

Realty and infrastructure sectors are seeing a surge in interest

Analysts suggest a "buy on dips" approach for gold—basically, grab some when prices fall because more gains could be ahead.

At the same time, realty and infrastructure sectors are seeing a surge in interest: the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT was oversubscribed 12 times, and Highway Infrastructure Limited's IPO was snapped up over 300 times.

It's clear that many investors are looking for steady returns in unpredictable times.