Gold holds near record highs even after small dip

Why does this matter?

When global tensions rise or economies get shaky, people (and central banks) flock to gold for stability.

Big players like Citigroup think gold could hit $5,000 per ounce in just three months; State Street gives it a solid shot by 2026.

Silver ($88), platinum ($2,388), and palladium ($1,870) are also climbing—showing that demand for "safe-haven" assets isn't going away anytime soon.

If you're curious about how world events impact your wallet or investments, this is one trend worth watching.