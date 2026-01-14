Gold holds near record highs even after small dip
Gold prices slipped a bit to $4,614 per ounce on Tuesday, just shy of their recent record.
Even with this tiny drop, gold is up 6% this month and a huge 72% over the past year.
With the US dollar weakening and inflation data coming in lower than expected, many are betting the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates soon—making gold even more appealing as a safe place for your money.
Why does this matter?
When global tensions rise or economies get shaky, people (and central banks) flock to gold for stability.
Big players like Citigroup think gold could hit $5,000 per ounce in just three months; State Street gives it a solid shot by 2026.
Silver ($88), platinum ($2,388), and palladium ($1,870) are also climbing—showing that demand for "safe-haven" assets isn't going away anytime soon.
If you're curious about how world events impact your wallet or investments, this is one trend worth watching.