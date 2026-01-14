Rupee closes at 90.21 per dollar after bond index exclusion

A weaker rupee generally means you might feel the pinch on imported goods and fuel—so inflation could creep up. For anyone thinking about travel or shopping for tech, these shifts typically hit close to home.

What's behind the drop?

Bloomberg decided not to include Indian bonds in its global index, causing a quick spike in bond yields.

Add in new US tariffs on countries trading with Iran and some currency swaps that flooded the market with rupees, and you get today's volatility.

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in to keep things steady.