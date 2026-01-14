RBI may bring back urban cooperative bank licenses after 2 decades

Why should you care?

If you're interested in how money flows in Indian cities, this could shake things up.

The RBI wants only financially strong societies to apply—think minimum ₹300 crore capital, active operations for at least 10 years and a good financial track record for at least 5 years, and low bad loans.

They're also leaning toward multi-state societies for better reach.

Even so, the number of UCBs has dropped sharply—from over 2,100 in 2003 to just 1,457 now—with many still under restrictions due to past issues.

This move could mean more reliable banking options for small towns and cities if done right.