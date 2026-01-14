India's deep-tech startups raised $1.6 billion in 2025
India's deep-tech startups had a big year, pulling in $1.6 billion across 274 deals in 2025—a 33% jump from last year, even though there were fewer deals overall.
Investors are now putting more money into bigger bets rather than spreading it thin.
Early-stage funding sets new record
Early-stage investment hit an all-time high at nearly $972 million, while late-stage funding bounced back to $345 million. Seed funding dipped a bit to $269 million.
Standout deals included GreenLine and Uniphore (together over $500 million), plus Raphe (defense), Spotdraft (legal tech), and Digantara (spacetech).
Who's backing the boom?
Big moves came from the India Deep Tech Alliance with a $1 billion commitment, plus the participation of Qualcomm Ventures and InfoEdge Ventures.
The Indian government also stepped up with a massive ₹1 lakh crore ($12 billion) innovation scheme targeting energy, AI, robotics, spacetech, biotech, and quantum research.
Sectors leading the charge
Most of the cash flowed into clean transport, AI, defense tech, enterprise software, and spacetech—making these areas the hottest spots for deep-tech growth in 2025.
Interestingly, while total funding went up, this was actually the lowest number of deals seen in five years.