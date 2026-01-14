India's deep-tech startups raised $1.6 billion in 2025

India's deep-tech startups had a big year, pulling in $1.6 billion across 274 deals in 2025—a 33% jump from last year, even though there were fewer deals overall. Investors are now putting more money into bigger bets rather than spreading it thin.

Early-stage funding sets new record Early-stage investment hit an all-time high at nearly $972 million, while late-stage funding bounced back to $345 million. Seed funding dipped a bit to $269 million.

Standout deals included GreenLine and Uniphore (together over $500 million), plus Raphe (defense), Spotdraft (legal tech), and Digantara (spacetech).

Who's backing the boom? Big moves came from the India Deep Tech Alliance with a $1 billion commitment, plus the participation of Qualcomm Ventures and InfoEdge Ventures.

The Indian government also stepped up with a massive ₹1 lakh crore ($12 billion) innovation scheme targeting energy, AI, robotics, spacetech, biotech, and quantum research.