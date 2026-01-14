India's Russian oil imports take a big dip—here's why it matters
India's Russian hydrocarbon imports dropped 29% in December 2024, falling to €2.3 billion from €2.6 billion in November.
This sharp dip pushed India down to the third spot for Russian energy buyers, behind China and Turkey.
Most of what India imported was crude oil (78%), with coal and oil products making up the rest.
What's behind the drop?
The fall comes as Indian refineries cut back on Russian crude—Jamnagar refinery halved its intake, and state-owned refiners trimmed theirs by 15%.
Sanctions also played a role, but interestingly, some of that Russian oil still found its way into Europe and beyond through refined products exported from India and other countries.
Why should you care?
If you're curious about how global politics affects what fuels your city or even your scooter, this story is a real-world example.
It shows how international rules and local decisions can shift where our energy comes from—and how fast things can change when countries rethink their buying habits.