Supreme Court could strike down Trump's tariffs, say traders
Traders on Polymarket are betting big—there's a 73% chance the US Supreme Court will rule Trump's recent tariffs illegal under the IEEPA.
The decision, expected January 14, 2026, covers two major cases challenging country-specific duties set since January 2025.
These lawsuits have been consolidated into major suits currently under judicial review.
Why should you care?
If the court rules against these tariffs, the government may have to refund hundreds of billions of dollars and rethink its trade strategy.
The DOJ confirmed all IEEPA tariffs would be affected—including steep import hikes from India and Brazil.
Trump summed up his concern bluntly: "If the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE'RE SCREWED!"