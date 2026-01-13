Boeing beats Airbus in 2025 orders for 1st time since 2018
For the first time since 2018, Boeing has pulled ahead of Airbus in commercial jet orders—grabbing 1,173 net orders in 2025 compared to Airbus's 889.
The win comes thanks to strong demand for Boeing's widebody planes and an accelerated pace in delivering its inventory of undelivered narrowbody jets.
What's behind the numbers?
Boeing scored big with strong interest in its 777s, including new freighters for FedEx. This pushed Boeing's total backlog up to over 6,100 jets.
Meanwhile, Airbus still had a solid year—most of its orders were for the popular A320neo family, and its backlog hit an all-time high at nearly 8,700 aircraft.
Deliveries are bouncing back
Both companies are picking up the pace on deliveries as they recover from past production issues.
Airbus delivered a record-setting 793 jets last year, while Boeing jumped to delivering 600 aircraft—their best since before things got rocky in recent years.