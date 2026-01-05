Gold jewelry takes a hit as prices soar, but investing is in
Gold jewelry sales in India dropped a steep 35-40% this December, even though the wedding season usually means big business.
Prices shot up to record highs—₹1.4 lakh for 10g of gold—making many buyers think twice.
Meanwhile, silver bars and coins actually got more popular, with sales jumping 15-18%.
Why are people skipping the bling?
With gold so expensive, a lot of folks are holding off on buying jewelry and looking at other ways to invest instead.
Investment demand for gold hit record levels in 2025—ETFs alone saw ₹313 billion pour in and over three million new accounts opened.
Even with high prices, discounts on physical gold widened.
Earlier in the year, imports spiked as more people went for bars and coins over traditional jewelry, but imports dropped sharply in November as post-festive demand slowed.
What's changing?
People are clearly rethinking how they buy gold—less focus on flashy jewelry, more interest in investment options that feel safer when prices are wild.
Silver's getting some love too, especially in bar and coin form.
The way we buy precious metals is shifting fast as everyone tries to get the most value for their money.