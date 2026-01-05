Gold jewelry takes a hit as prices soar, but investing is in

Why are people skipping the bling?

With gold so expensive, a lot of folks are holding off on buying jewelry and looking at other ways to invest instead.

Investment demand for gold hit record levels in 2025—ETFs alone saw ₹313 billion pour in and over three million new accounts opened.

Even with high prices, discounts on physical gold widened.

Earlier in the year, imports spiked as more people went for bars and coins over traditional jewelry, but imports dropped sharply in November as post-festive demand slowed.