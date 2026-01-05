Swiggy launches 'EatRight' for health-focused foodies in 50+ cities
Swiggy just rolled out EatRight, a new feature that puts all healthy meal options in one easy-to-find spot.
Now, if you're looking for high-protein, low-calorie, or no-added-sugar dishes, you can browse over 1.8 million choices from 200,000+ restaurants across more than 50 Indian cities.
Meals are neatly sorted into health-focused categories—so picking what fits your vibe (and diet) is way simpler.
Healthy food demand is booming—especially beyond metros
EatRight isn't just a trend—it's Swiggy's answer to the huge spike in healthy eating, especially in Tier-2 cities.
Places like Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar are seeing double the growth in healthy orders compared to big metros.
No-added-sugar breakfasts and late-night bites are especially popular right now.
Swiggy adapts as eating habits shift
Restaurants are jumping on board with new healthy menu options too.
As Swiggy CEO of Food Marketplace Rohit Kapoor puts it: people want meals that "make them feel good," and the platform is stepping up to match these changing lifestyles and busy schedules with more mindful choices.