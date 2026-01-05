Swiggy launches 'EatRight' for health-focused foodies in 50+ cities Business Jan 05, 2026

Swiggy just rolled out EatRight, a new feature that puts all healthy meal options in one easy-to-find spot.

Now, if you're looking for high-protein, low-calorie, or no-added-sugar dishes, you can browse over 1.8 million choices from 200,000+ restaurants across more than 50 Indian cities.

Meals are neatly sorted into health-focused categories—so picking what fits your vibe (and diet) is way simpler.