Gold loans in India triple to 19.4L/cr, FY26 up 84%
Gold loans in India just exploded, up 84% in fiscal 2026, according to Experian.
The sector's portfolio tripled from ₹6.3 lakh crore to ₹19.4 lakh crore in three years, making gold loans a big player in retail credit and showing they're becoming a go-to option for many.
Average gold loan amount now 1.96L
Rising gold prices played a huge role, with values up 144%.
That meant people could borrow more: average loan amounts doubled from ₹0.98 lakh to ₹1.96 lakh.
Plus, repeat borrowers made up 75% of new gold loans by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, so folks keep coming back for this type of credit.
Delinquency rates drop to 0.2%
While southern states still lead the pack, places like Uttar Pradesh (up 138%), West Bengal (112%), and Rajasthan (105%) saw major growth too.
Loan quality improved as well: delinquency rates dropped from 0.4% to just 0.2%, hinting at a healthier lending scene overall.