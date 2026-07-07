Gold loans overtake vehicle loans in securitisation Q1 FY2027, CRISIL
Business
Gold loans are now the most popular securitized asset in India, beating out vehicle loans for the first time during April-June FY2027, says a CRISIL Ratings report.
Gold-backed loans made up 31% of all securitisation volumes, while vehicle loans dropped to 26%.
Securitisation rises and UP unveils policy
India's securitization market isn't slowing down: it grew 22% year-on-year this quarter, reaching about ₹60,000 crore.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh just rolled out a new Data Center Policy aiming to attract over ₹2 lakh crore in investment and add 2 GW of green, AI-ready data center capacity under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.