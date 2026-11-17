Gold near $3,850 amid persistent US inflation and rate risk
Gold prices are hanging out near $3,850 an ounce after dipping to their lowest in over a year.
The main reason? US inflation just won't quit, and the Federal Reserve might keep raising interest rates if things don't cool off.
That's not great news for gold, since higher rates usually make it less attractive compared to other investments.
Traders sell gold to cover losses
Recent drops in US and Asian stock markets that are set to follow US equities lower (and a recent rout in technology stocks) have pushed traders to sell gold to cover losses elsewhere.
Plus, a slightly stronger dollar is adding extra pressure.
Everyone's now watching for clues from the Fed's October meeting minutes about what happens next with interest rates, since Fed Chair Kevin Warsh isn't giving much away right now.