Gold near $4,000 as inflation, Fed signal and Mideast tensions

Gold prices are hovering around $4,000 an ounce right now, with everyone keeping an eye on rising inflation and the possibility of a US interest rate hike.

The Federal Reserve has hinted it might raise rates by the end of the year after September's inflation numbers jumped, the biggest increase since March.

That news, plus higher energy costs from tensions in the Middle East and talk of US action against Iran, pushed gold down more than 3% this month.