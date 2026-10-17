Gold near $4,170 as Fed signals rates may remain unchanged
Business
Gold prices hovered around $4,170 per ounce on Friday.
After a big jump earlier this week, prices leveled out as the US Federal Reserve signaled it might keep interest rates unchanged, even with oil prices and Treasury yields climbing.
Basically, gold stayed calm while other markets got a bit shaky.
Silver palladium slip, investors seek gold
Silver and palladium slipped a bit, but platinum managed a tiny 0.2% rise.
With global markets still feeling uncertain thanks to rising oil costs and changing rate expectations, gold remains a go-to for investors looking for some stability during all this economic back-and-forth.