Gold near $4,700, silver near $76 amid U.S.-Iran tensions

Investors weigh Federal Reserve, Iran risks

Gold is getting extra attention because it's seen as a safe bet when things get shaky, like with the current U.S.-Iran standoff near the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, upcoming decisions from major central banks (think: the US Federal Reserve) are making people wonder if interest rates or policies will shift, which could shake up gold and silver prices even more.

High US Treasury yields and a strong dollar are also making gold less attractive for now, so everyone is waiting to see what happens next.