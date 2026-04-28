Gold near $4,700, silver near $76 amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Gold and silver prices barely budged this week, as investors kept a close eye on rising U.S.-Iran tensions in West Asia and waited for big central bank meetings.
Gold hovered around $4,700 per ounce, while silver saw a small uptick to nearly $76.
Investors weigh Federal Reserve, Iran risks
Gold is getting extra attention because it's seen as a safe bet when things get shaky, like with the current U.S.-Iran standoff near the Strait of Hormuz.
At the same time, upcoming decisions from major central banks (think: the US Federal Reserve) are making people wonder if interest rates or policies will shift, which could shake up gold and silver prices even more.
High US Treasury yields and a strong dollar are also making gold less attractive for now, so everyone is waiting to see what happens next.