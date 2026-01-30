Gold prices crash, then bounce back: What's happening? Business Jan 30, 2026

Gold prices took a tumble on MCX Friday morning, dropping over 3%, but quickly rebounded to the ₹1.78-₹1.82 lakh range per 10gm.

Even with some profit-taking and a dip in global prices, gold is still on track for its biggest monthly jump since the 1980s—up about 14% this January.