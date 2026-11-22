Gold prices fall almost 24% to ₹1.19-1.20L per 10g
Gold just got a lot more affordable.
Prices have fallen almost 24% since August 2026, dropping from around ₹1.75-1.80 lakh to ₹1.19-1.20 lakh per 10gm.
For anyone planning a wedding or thinking about buying jewelry, this is seriously good news.
Save up to ₹3L on 50g
With gold rates down, families can save up to ₹3 lakh on a 50-gram purchase compared to earlier this year.
The extra cash means you can either trim your wedding budget or splurge on more jewelry.
Just remember to factor in making charges and taxes before you shop!