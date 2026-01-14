Gold prices hit record, but jewelry sales still shine
Gold just reached a record ₹1,45,000 per 10gm in India—a 75% jump since the same quarter last year—driven in large part by global tensions and other factors such as central bank buying.
But instead of scaring people off, big jewelry brands actually saw strong sales this quarter by switching up their strategies.
Why should you care?
Even with gold getting pricier, shoppers aren't backing down—they're just getting smarter.
More people are picking affordable styles like 9K-18K and studded pieces.
This trend has boosted organized jewelers' market share from 32% to 40% in five years.
What's driving the surge?
Festive and wedding seasons kept demand high, while safe-haven buying (with all the Iran tension) and central bank gold purchases added fuel.
Brands like Senco Gold saw revenue jump 51% year-on-year—proof that even sky-high prices can't dull the sparkle when demand is strong.