Next Article
Asian markets get a boost from weak yen, while US stocks take a breather
Business
Asian markets inched up on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei jumping 0.9% as the yen hit its lowest point since July 2024. Hints of an early election in Japan added to the buzz.
South Korea kept its hot streak going, notching gains every single trading day so far this year.
What's happening in the US?
Meanwhile, US stocks cooled off a bit—especially big banks like JPMorgan Chase, which missed guidance on investment-banking fees.
Even so, investors are staying positive as more bank earnings roll in and everyone waits for a key Supreme Court decision on tariffs that could impact markets and trade policy.