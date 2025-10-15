Gold hits record high of ₹1.27 lakh per 10gm

Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit a new all-time high of over ₹1.27 lakh per 10gm today. The surge in gold prices is attributed to rising international bullion prices amid renewed US-China trade tensions and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve . The yellow metal opened 0.52% higher at ₹1,26,915 per 10gm against its previous close of ₹1,26,256 level.

Price surge Silver prices also surge on MCX The MCX gold price hit a record high of ₹1,27,500 per 10gm during early trading today. Meanwhile, the MCX silver price opened 0.18% higher at ₹1,59,800 per kg against its previous close of ₹1,59,504 level. Silver prices rose by ₹829 or 0.52%, reaching ₹1,60,333/kg due to safe-haven demand and industrial requirements amid increasing trade tensions between the US and China.

Market reaction Spot gold climbs to $4,155.99 per ounce The global market responded similarly, with spot gold climbing 0.4% to $4,155.99 per ounce and US gold futures for December delivery rising 0.3% to $4,174.30. The non-interest-bearing bullion has gained 55% year-to-date, hitting a record high of $4,179.48 on Tuesday. Analysts say investors are turning toward safe-haven assets as renewed geopolitical and trade tensions weigh on the global economic outlook.