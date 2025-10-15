Specialty chemicals maker Prasol Chemicals files ₹500 crore IPO
Prasol Chemicals, a Navi Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker, is aiming to raise ₹500 crore through its upcoming IPO.
The offer includes ₹80 crore in fresh shares and ₹420 crore from promoters selling part of their stake.
What does the company do?
Founded in 1992, Prasol Chemicals produces over 150 specialty chemicals.
The company serves more than 1,100 customers across 69 countries, with big names like Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Bharat Rasayan on its client list.
Plans to expand and set up new labs
Prasol plans to expand its Maharashtra plants and set up new labs for lubricant additives, construction chemicals, and mining chemicals to boost growth.
In FY25, its revenue jumped 15.5% to ₹1,012.5 crore, and profits more than doubled to ₹43.56 crore.
DAM Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process.