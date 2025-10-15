US inflation report delayed due to government shutdown
The US government shutdown, which began earlier this month, has put a pause on the release of major economic data.
The October inflation report—originally set for October 15, 2025—will now drop on October 24.
This delay comes as the Labor Department temporarily stopped gathering new data and is only processing info collected before the shutdown.
Why the delay matters
With official numbers on hold, the Federal Reserve is leaning more on private reports and business updates to track inflation and jobs.
This matters because inflation is still running above the Fed's 2% target, and unemployment is ticking up.
Plus, these delayed stats help decide Social Security cost-of-living adjustments for 2026—so this data gap could impact a lot of people's wallets down the line.