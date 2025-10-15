Sensex climbs 575 points as US Fed softens interest rate
The Indian stock market bounced back in a big way on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
Sensex shot up 575.45 points to close at 82,605.43, and Nifty climbed 178.05 points to finish at 25,323.55.
The boost came after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a gentler approach on interest rates and US bond yields dropped—giving investors everywhere a reason to cheer.
Realty, financial services, and FMCG lead the charge
It wasn't just one sector riding high—Realty stocks surged over 3%, while Financial Services and FMCG also posted solid gains.
Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments pointed out that lower interest rates and attractive prices made real estate especially appealing.
He noted that a stronger rupee and falling US yields are attracting more foreign investors to India.
As long as Nifty holds above 25,000, the market could keep its positive momentum going.