Sensex climbs 575 points as US Fed softens interest rate

Realty, financial services, and FMCG lead the charge

It wasn't just one sector riding high—Realty stocks surged over 3%, while Financial Services and FMCG also posted solid gains.

Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments pointed out that lower interest rates and attractive prices made real estate especially appealing.

He noted that a stronger rupee and falling US yields are attracting more foreign investors to India.

As long as Nifty holds above 25,000, the market could keep its positive momentum going.